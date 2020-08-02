Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PETS. Shore Capital raised Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC lowered their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 270 ($3.32) to GBX 255 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup upgraded Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 265 ($3.26) to GBX 280 ($3.45) in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.69) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 278.75 ($3.43).

Shares of PETS stock opened at GBX 311.40 ($3.83) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 236.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 253.44. Pets at Home Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2.39 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 317.08 ($3.90). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.64.

In other news, insider Susan Dawson acquired 4,195 shares of Pets at Home Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 238 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £9,984.10 ($12,286.61). Also, insider Peter Pritchard acquired 49,114 shares of Pets at Home Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £100,192.56 ($123,298.74).

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

