Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Receives $24.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on Perspecta in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

In other news, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,732.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Curtis acquired 18,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $403,237.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,507 shares of company stock worth $601,131 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,941,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,610,000 after buying an additional 2,615,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Perspecta by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,563,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Perspecta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,518,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Perspecta by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,990,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,552,000 after purchasing an additional 582,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Perspecta by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,601,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,447,000 after purchasing an additional 140,080 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRSP stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average of $22.72. Perspecta has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This is a boost from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

