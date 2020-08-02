Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 115,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 471.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 209,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after acquiring an additional 172,489 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRGO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Perrigo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Argus cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $53.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.20. Perrigo Company PLC has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $63.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.