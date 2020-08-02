Penumbra (PEN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $137.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.28 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Penumbra to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $121.80 and a 1-year high of $225.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 303.42 and a beta of 0.64.

PEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $192.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (down previously from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.50.

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.47, for a total transaction of $44,268.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.88, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,151 shares of company stock worth $8,226,190. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

