Peel Hunt Trims Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Target Price to GBX 151

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) had its price target decreased by Peel Hunt from GBX 173 ($2.13) to GBX 151 ($1.86) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock.

EQN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Equiniti Group from GBX 300 ($3.69) to GBX 260 ($3.20) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.46) price target (down from GBX 265 ($3.26)) on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 212.67 ($2.62).

EQN stock opened at GBX 127.80 ($1.57) on Thursday. Equiniti Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 234.60 ($2.89). The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 149.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 170.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.88 million and a PE ratio of 15.21.

In other news, insider John Stier bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £14,000 ($17,228.65). Also, insider Guy Wakeley bought 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £1,801.41 ($2,216.85).

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.

