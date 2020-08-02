Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for MC Mining (LON:MCM)

MC Mining (LON:MCM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
MC Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 5.75 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 42.60 ($0.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.24. The company has a market cap of $8.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24.
MC Mining Company Profile
