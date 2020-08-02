Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for MC Mining (LON:MCM)

MC Mining (LON:MCM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MC Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 5.75 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 42.60 ($0.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 15.24. The company has a market cap of $8.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24.

MC Mining Company Profile

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project located to the southwest of Musina; and the Vele Colliery semi soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

