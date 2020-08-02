Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays upgraded Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 419 ($5.16) to GBX 347 ($4.27) in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($7.75) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 533 ($6.56) to GBX 516 ($6.35) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Babcock International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 581.25 ($7.15).

Shares of Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 288.40 ($3.55) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 312.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 413.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.17. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3.08 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 659.80 ($8.12).

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported GBX 69.10 ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 68.60 ($0.84) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Analysts expect that Babcock International Group will post 8105.7968832 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.52) per share, for a total transaction of £14,300 ($17,597.83). Insiders acquired 14,987 shares of company stock worth $4,885,944 in the last 90 days.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

