Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Volution Group (LON:FAN)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FAN. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, started coverage on Volution Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an accumulate rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 206.25 ($2.54).

Volution Group stock opened at GBX 166.50 ($2.05) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $329.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99. Volution Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1.81 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 270.20 ($3.33). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 183.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 190.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

