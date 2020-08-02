Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Norcros (LON:NXR)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

NXR stock opened at GBX 156.50 ($1.93) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 156.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 189.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22. Norcros has a 52-week low of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 305 ($3.75). The firm has a market cap of $126.10 million and a P/E ratio of 11.59.

About Norcros

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

