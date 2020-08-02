Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on KAZ Minerals from GBX 405 ($4.98) to GBX 485 ($5.97) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on KAZ Minerals from GBX 530 ($6.52) to GBX 560 ($6.89) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KAZ Minerals from GBX 380 ($4.68) to GBX 510 ($6.28) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KAZ Minerals from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 550 ($6.77) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAZ Minerals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 609.29 ($7.50).

KAZ Minerals stock opened at GBX 540.60 ($6.65) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 501.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 445.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62. KAZ Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.63 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 598.20 ($7.36).

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

