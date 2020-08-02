PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Issues Earnings Results

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PDL Community Bancorp had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDLB opened at $9.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91. The firm has a market cap of $157.43 million, a P/E ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 0.52. PDL Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDL Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

