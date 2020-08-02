Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,000 shares, a growth of 121.1% from the June 30th total of 116,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:PZG opened at $1.34 on Friday. Paramount Gold Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.80 price target on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Sleeper gold project that comprises 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

