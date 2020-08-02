Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 430 ($5.29) to GBX 440 ($5.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 390 ($4.80) to GBX 360 ($4.43) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.54) price objective (up from GBX 435 ($5.35)) on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 500.57 ($6.16).

Shares of PAG stock opened at GBX 314.20 ($3.87) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $805.87 million and a P/E ratio of 7.21. Paragon Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 3.48 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 555.50 ($6.84). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 349.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 387.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 580.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 17.60 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paragon Banking Group will post 5589.8130595 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Barbara Ridpath acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 360 ($4.43) per share, for a total transaction of £7,200 ($8,860.45). Also, insider Alison Morris acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.36) per share, with a total value of £14,160 ($17,425.55).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

