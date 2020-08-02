Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 29.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 205,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after buying an additional 46,788 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 314.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 54,871 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 22.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 32.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 249.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.35. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $39.33.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $358.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAAS shares. BofA Securities raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.50 to $44.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

