Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 58.35% and a negative return on equity of 131.21%. The business had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. On average, analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PACB opened at $3.73 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.
