Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 58.35% and a negative return on equity of 131.21%. The business had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. On average, analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PACB opened at $3.73 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PACB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

