Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) Stake Reduced by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,763 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $17,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proequities Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1,396.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTNQ opened at $45.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.25. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

