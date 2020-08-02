Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 169,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOD opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $21.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.4746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.23%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Standpoint Research raised Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub cut Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

