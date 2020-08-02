Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 108,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 64.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 50.6% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,010.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. KeyCorp raised Sempra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.13.

NYSE:SRE opened at $124.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.32%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

