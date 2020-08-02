Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,185,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,526,000 after buying an additional 175,160 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,174,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,238 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,497,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,393,000 after purchasing an additional 42,298 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,673,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,354,000 after purchasing an additional 52,783 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,121,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,463,000 after purchasing an additional 427,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $126.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.34. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $151.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.72.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

