Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $145,179,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,028,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,319,000 after acquiring an additional 124,043 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.1% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 111,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 592,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 110,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $1,724,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,767.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total transaction of $1,145,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,225 shares of company stock valued at $19,915,197 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $96.33 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $96.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.71.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

CHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.71.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

