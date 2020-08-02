Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.48 Million Investment in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,770 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 533.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of NetEase by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $453.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, New Street Research raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.20.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $458.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.05. The company has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.74. NetEase Inc has a 52 week low of $209.01 and a 52 week high of $503.27.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $28.66. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 37.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

