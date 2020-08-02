Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $2.43 Million in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 167,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 223,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 25,080 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $14.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.91. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.07 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Danske cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

