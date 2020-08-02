Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,494 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,475,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $86,121,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Newell Brands by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,149,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,950 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Newell Brands by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,750,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,616 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,819,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,566,000 after buying an additional 828,432 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NWL opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

