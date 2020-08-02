Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.61 Million Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 16.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Cowen upped their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.54.

Shares of TTWO opened at $164.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.46 and a 200 day moving average of $128.49. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $164.11.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 5,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $797,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,116 shares of company stock worth $20,625,726 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

