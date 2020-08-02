Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,615 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth $4,401,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.24.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $311,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $260,400.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,446 shares of company stock worth $8,907,136. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $73.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

