Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 139,609 Eni SpA (NYSE:E)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eni SpA (NYSE:E) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 139,609 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ENI by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,644,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,061,000 after purchasing an additional 329,252 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in ENI by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,246,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,518,000 after acquiring an additional 72,862 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in ENI by 25.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,087,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,561,000 after acquiring an additional 219,670 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in ENI by 37.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 623,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after acquiring an additional 168,754 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ENI by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,478 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after acquiring an additional 47,265 shares during the period. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

E opened at $17.62 on Friday. Eni SpA has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.73.

E has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

