Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $45.64.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BTI shares. ValuEngine lowered British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

