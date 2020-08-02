Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 32,009 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 20,651.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,009 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,116.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $8,530,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 169.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on A shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 18,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,441,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $389,479.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,769,351.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,009 shares of company stock valued at $3,558,488.

NYSE A opened at $96.33 on Friday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.28 and a 200-day moving average of $82.78.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

