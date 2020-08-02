Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 22,465 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 758.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,465 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,436,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $372,572,000 after buying an additional 103,849 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,507,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,306,000 after buying an additional 77,624 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,255,000 after buying an additional 612,656 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,148,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,225,000 after buying an additional 46,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,897,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,024,000 after buying an additional 300,900 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $211,587.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,661.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.55.

YUM stock opened at $91.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.