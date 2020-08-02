Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 49.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,506 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 982.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 396.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.77.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,163 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $170,972.63. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 213 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total value of $30,548.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,300.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,945 shares of company stock worth $3,078,287. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS opened at $142.76 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.34.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

