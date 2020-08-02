Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 61,794 AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 10.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,749,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,135,000 after acquiring an additional 910,939 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AFLAC by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,003,000 after buying an additional 1,379,577 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in AFLAC by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,743,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,651,000 after buying an additional 949,353 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in AFLAC by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,562,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,896,000 after purchasing an additional 137,860 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in AFLAC by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,651,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,022,000 after purchasing an additional 558,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.78. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

