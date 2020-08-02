Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 92 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in CoStar Group by 405.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP opened at $849.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.67 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $708.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $661.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 14.01 and a quick ratio of 8.75. CoStar Group Inc has a 1 year low of $500.24 and a 1 year high of $939.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.76%. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CoStar Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $660.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $850.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.08.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

