Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,727 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 16,041.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 473.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,049,000 after purchasing an additional 148,329 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7,881.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 83,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 81,964 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $45,112,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.2% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $864,309,000 after buying an additional 61,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 235,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $162,452,000 after acquiring an additional 53,632 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $935.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.08. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $579.40 and a 52 week high of $953.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $823.58 and a 200-day moving average of $759.60.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 144.27%. The company had revenue of $690.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,117 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.03, for a total value of $804,273.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,017.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total value of $422,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,225 shares in the company, valued at $36,055,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,046. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $733.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

