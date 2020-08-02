Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director Sells C$321,360.00 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director Jose Vizquerra sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.12, for a total transaction of C$321,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 299,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,235,221.32.

Shares of TSE:OSK opened at C$4.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.46. Osisko Mining Inc has a 52-week low of C$1.67 and a 52-week high of C$4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.22.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Osisko Mining Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.96.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

