Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Stock Holdings Boosted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.11% of Osisko gold royalties worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Osisko gold royalties by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Osisko gold royalties by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Osisko gold royalties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 386,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Osisko gold royalties by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Osisko gold royalties by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

OR stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 64.59% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $39.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Osisko gold royalties Ltd will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OR shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

