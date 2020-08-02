Ormat Technologies (ORA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Ormat Technologies has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.91 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ormat Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $87.07.

ORA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

