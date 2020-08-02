Orange SA (EPA:ORA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Orange SA (EPA:ORA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €13.96 ($15.68).

ORA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.17) price objective on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oddo Bhf set a €12.30 ($13.82) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays set a €13.00 ($14.61) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($16.85) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

Shares of EPA ORA opened at €9.91 ($11.14) on Friday. Orange has a fifty-two week low of €13.31 ($14.96) and a fifty-two week high of €15.80 ($17.75). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €11.47.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

