Oppenheimer Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $3,500.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,430.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Rowe increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,240.51.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,884.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,314.52. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,578.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,284,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,606,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 25.5% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.