ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 13.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,870,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,804,000 after acquiring an additional 224,844 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $1,362,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 63.2% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 30,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 31.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE opened at $27.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.17. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.19.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.40%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Bank of America cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.35.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

