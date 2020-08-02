OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Shares Down 7.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) fell 7.5% during trading on Friday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.35, 715,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 506,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

OCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.75 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in OncoCyte by 31.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in OncoCyte by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

