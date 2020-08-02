Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:ODX opened at GBX 58.50 ($0.72) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94. Omega Diagnostics Group has a 1-year low of GBX 0.41 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 91.50 ($1.13). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other. The Allergy and Autoimmune segment engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of in-vitro allergy and autoimmune tests used by doctors to diagnose patients with allergies and autoimmune diseases.

