Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,573 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $71,968,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,302,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,115,000 after buying an additional 622,642 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 460.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 638,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after acquiring an additional 524,800 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,600,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,407,000 after acquiring an additional 496,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Old Republic International by 18.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,100,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,282,000 after acquiring an additional 483,360 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven J. Bateman purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,476 shares in the company, valued at $350,703.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.22 per share, for a total transaction of $27,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,305,080 shares in the company, valued at $23,778,557.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,900 shares of company stock worth $199,034. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

