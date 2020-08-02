Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Receives $11.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Oil States International in a report on Monday, April 6th. Gabelli downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. G.Research downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oil States International from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Oil States International stock opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. Oil States International has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $17.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Oil States International’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oil States International will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Oil States International by 1,298.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 17,834 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oil States International by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Oil States International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Oil States International by 432.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 127,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 103,583 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

