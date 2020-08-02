Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,180,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,429 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,178,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,122 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,959,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,574,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTR opened at $32.59 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.95%.

NTR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nutrien from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BofA Securities upgraded Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.48.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

