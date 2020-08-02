NuStar Energy (NS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $392.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NuStar Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NS opened at $14.38 on Friday. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on NuStar Energy from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on NuStar Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.