NuCana’s (NCNA) “Average” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their average rating on shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on NuCana in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NuCana in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of NuCana in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.25.

NCNA opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. NuCana has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 10.19, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $180.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.09.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($12.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($18.20) by $6.20. On average, equities research analysts predict that NuCana will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in NuCana by 28.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,372,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,660,000 after buying an additional 742,476 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NuCana in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in NuCana in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in NuCana by 18.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

