Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $146.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.60. Northrim BanCorp has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.99. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Krystal Murphy Nelson purchased 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.57 per share, with a total value of $25,455.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Karp purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $26,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $110,389.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,595 shares of company stock valued at $133,965 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

