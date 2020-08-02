Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NTIC. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Northern Technologies International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Technologies International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 4.59. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $14.88.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 2.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 39,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

