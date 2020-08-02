Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 21.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 44,996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 44.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 45.0% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $192.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $219.88. The company has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.02, for a total transaction of $1,739,188.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,226.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $306,891.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,146 shares in the company, valued at $7,926,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,388 shares of company stock worth $13,616,926. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $199.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.29.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

