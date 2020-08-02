Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NDLS. ValuEngine raised shares of Noodles & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Co from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Noodles & Co from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Noodles & Co currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $306.84 million, a P/E ratio of -115.83 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04. Noodles & Co has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $100.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts expect that Noodles & Co will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Noodles & Co by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 32,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. now owns 161,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 120.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,073,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

